Jones declared Alabama Senate special election winner

A judge denied Roy Moore's motion to delay Thursday's election certification, meaning Doug Jones was officially declared the winner.

"I am looking forward to going to work for the people of Alabama in the new year," said Senator-elect Doug Jones. "As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation. I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all.

ORIGINAL: U.S. Senator-elect Doug Jones has filed a motion to dismiss election opponent Roy Moore's complaint to stop today's election certification.

In the motion filed Thursday morning, Jones asked for the case to be dismissed "in its entirety in that there is lack of subject matter jurisdiction."

Moore filed a complaint Wednesday citing voter fraud in the Dec. 12th election. Moore claims that there are enough irregularities in 20 Jefferson County precincts alone that are enough to reverse the outcome of the election.

Secretary of State John Merrill says that there was no evidence of voter fraud.

The certification is still scheduled for this afternoon in Montgomery.

The court document can be found below:

