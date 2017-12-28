FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix Sunday, then a hard freeze for early next week

We are feeling the big chill this morning, with lows ranging from teens to the north to lows near 30 degrees further south. There will be some thin clouds overhead so we should have some sunshine filtering in throughout the day. Highs today will be in the 40s, with lows back in the freezing range tonight.

SNOW ON SUNDAY? Dry weather will continue tomorrow and on Saturday. Highs will remain in the 40s, with overnight lows in the freezing range. So as for the big question, will we see snow on Sunday? Some forecast data suggests we may. There are concerns as to how deep the colder air will be, which could impact the type of wintry precipitation: snow, sleet, or freezing rain. But then as the deeper cold air arrives, any lingering moisture could result in snow. Another key question will be how much precipitation? While forecast data suggests we could see a wintry mix or some snow, moisture will be limited. In fact, the one model that seemed most favorable for wintry precipitation (Global Forecast System) shows all of the moisture moving out before the cold air arrives. So bottom line, there is still a chance we could see a light wintry mix but amounts look to be rather light. Given the type of colder air on the way and current cold pattern, it wouldn’t take much snow to cause a light dusting. Stay tuned because we will know much more within the next 24-48 hours as this system enters the range of our higher resolution forecast guidance.

FIRST ALERT FOR A HARD FREEZE NEXT WEEK: Some of the coldest air of the year will settle in Sunday night, with highs struggling to top freezing on Monday. Lows will tumble into the teens Monday night and there may even be some single digits over parts of north Alabama. I would prepare for a hard freeze and pipe bursting type cold for early next week. Highs will remain in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows back in the teens and 20s. Some of the long-range data suggest there may be enough moisture for some snow flurries early next Wednesday. I will have more details on the winter blast in my forecast on Good Day Alabama. I will also be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.