Free Christmas tree recycling underway in Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting live Christmas trees and other greenery for free recycling now through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Citizens and businesses can drop off live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland for recycling at the City’s Curry Environmental Services facility at 3440 Kauloosa Ave.

To be recycled, all trees, wreaths and garland must be stripped of lights and decorations. Plug-in holiday light strands can be recycled on-site in marked containers. The lights will be included in the City’s electronic recycling program and will continue to be collected year-round.

Since the program started 13 years ago, more than 1,200 trees have been recycled. The trees are used as wood mulch in projects around the community, instead of ending up in the trash.

"If you put your tree by the curb, we'll obviously collect it on our trash schedule, but it's going to the landfill," City of Tuscaloosa Community Engagement Manager Michelle Smart said.

For more information about Christmas tree recycling or other recycling efforts in Tuscaloosa, visit tuscaloosa.com/recycle or call Tuscaloosa 311 at (205) 248-5311.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.