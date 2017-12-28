Judge denies Roy Moore's motion to delay Thursday's election certification

A judge has denied Roy Moore's motion to delay Thursday's election certification.

ORIGINAL: Roy Moore is trying to hold up the certification of Doug Jones as winner of the U.S. Senate special election. Moore, in a late Wednesday night news release, stated he filed the complaint to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and wants the certification stopped until an investigation is conducted.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill last week said there is no evidence of voter fraud.

Moore, citing election experts, says there are enough irregularities in 20 Jefferson County precincts alone that are enough to reverse the outcome of the election.

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone," said Moore.

Certification is set to take place later Thursday.

The court document can be found below:

