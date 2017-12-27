FIRST ALERT: Possible wintry weather on Sunday

Temperatures are dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will reach the upper 40s. If you're looking for sunshine, the best days appear to be Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows are expected to drop to around freezing with most areas between 28 and 32 degrees over the next few mornings.

First Alert: We could be dealing with some wintry weather on Sunday. Both the American and European models are indicating rain with the possibility of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. We're waiting on higher resolution data to get a better handle on the setup. Expect us to know more by tomorrow. Please remain close to weather information over the next few days regarding this system.

Highs Monday will only reach the mid 30s with lows Monday evening falling into the mid to upper teens. Temperatures will remain in the 30s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

