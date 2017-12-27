Gov. Ivey recognizes 104-year-old Tuscaloosa woman

Friends and family describe Tuscaloosa resident Randa Hendrix who celebrated her 104th birthday Wednesday as a sweetheart.

"I don't know any different from 102," Randa Hendrix said with a laugh.

But to her loved ones along with Tuscaloosa City Councilors Kip Tyner and Cynthia Almond and even Governor Kay Ivey who presented Hendrix with a certificate of recognition, 104 is kind of a big deal.

"It makes you feel important," said Hendrix.

As Alabama prepares to celebrate its bicentennial in 2019, Hendrix has lived in the state for more than half those years and has a classic response to this fact.

"It lets you know you're getting older," said Hendrix.

The Five Points Baptist Church member is the only living among seven other sisters and three brothers. Hendrix credits healthy living as her secret.

She enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family and church activities.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.