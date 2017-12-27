Proposed gun bill could impact where you can take your firearm

Federal lawmakers are looking at a bill that could impact where you go with your gun.

If a person has a concealed carry permit for Alabama and wants to travel to South Carolina, right now, the way the laws are, their Alabama permit would not be valid there.

This bill is aimed to make all state permits valid no matter what state you travel to. It is kind of like how an Alabama driver’s license is accepted no matter where a person travels to in the United States.

Lawmakers in support of this bill say it would help cut back on confusion and strengthen citizens' Second Amendment right, no matter what state line they cross.

Because right now, if an Alabama citizen gets pulled over in a state that does not recognize the Alabama permits, they can face some serious consequences.

David McCullough is a Firearms instructor with Central Alabama Firearms and he says this would be a positive bill for gun owners.

"It can keep you from facing criminal charges by accident, not being done on purpose or if you didn't know. And unfortunately, sometimes they say that ignorance of the law is not an excuse," he explained.

The law does not impact any states' individual gun laws. It just makes any state-issued gun permit is accepted in all states.

The bill has passed the House and is still waiting for the Senate vote.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.