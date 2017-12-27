Tuscaloosa police searching for 2 suspects following Christmas Eve gas station shooting

Police are searching for two suspects wanted for shooting a store clerk in a Tuscaloosa armed robbery on Christmas Eve.



It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station in the 7800 block of Highway 69 South.



Police say the 33-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen and tied up.



His co-worker Tammy made it clear she believes two men intended for the victim to die.



Tammy claimed the suspects took the store phone and made him lock up the store and says they shot the victim because he wasn't moving fast enough.



The suspects didn't realize the victim's Bluetooth was activated, and a friend heard what was happening and called for help.



"They left him here to die. They left him here for dead. They locked him in with no way to communicate with the outside world with a gunshot wound. So they absolutely intended for him to die here," Tammy said.



The victim is home recovering.



Tammy added that they're now keeping a gun next to the register at all times.



Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tuscaloosa police at 205-349-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

