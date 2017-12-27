Addiction-fighting medication becomes more widely available through federal grant

Roy Moore is trying to hold up the certification of Doug Jones as winner of the U.S. Senate special election. Moore, in a late Wednesday night news release, stated he filed the complaint to preserve evidence of potential election fraud, and wants the certification stopped until an investigation is conducted. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill last week said there is no evidence of voter fraud. Moore, citing election experts, says there are enough irregularities in 20 Jeff...More >>
Roy Moore is trying to hold up the certification of Doug Jones as winner of the U.S. Senate special election. Moore, in a late Wednesday night news release, stated he filed the complaint to preserve evidence of potential election fraud, and wants the certification stopped until an investigation is conducted. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill last week said there is no evidence of voter fraud. Moore, citing election experts, says there are enough irregularities in 20 Jeff...More >>
U.S. Senator-elect Doug Jones has filed a motion to dismiss election opponent Roy Moore's complaint to stop today's election certification.More >>
U.S. Senator-elect Doug Jones has filed a motion to dismiss election opponent Roy Moore's complaint to stop today's election certification.More >>
Our forecast remains on track Thursday afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 40s.More >>
Our forecast remains on track Thursday afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 40s.More >>
A shooting behind Norwood Elementary School left one man injured Saturday night. He later succumbed to his injuries.More >>
A shooting behind Norwood Elementary School left one man injured Saturday night. He later succumbed to his injuries.More >>
A $1.5 million federal grant makes addiction-fighting medication available to people addicted to drugs and lacking insurance.More >>
A $1.5 million federal grant makes addiction-fighting medication available to people addicted to drugs and lacking insurance.More >>