Work to rebuild Chilton Co. faith-based camp continues

Work is continuing on rebuilding a gym and worship center at a Chilton County faith-based camp, but the camp’s mission is not slowing down.

It may be cold outside, but ten orphans from Ukraine are enjoying life and warmth inside the Bridges of Faith building in Chilton County.

This includes 14-year-old David Bukov. David says he is enjoying his visit to the camp. "I had a dream to come to America. It's such a great country. I asked God to come here," Bukov said through his interpreter, Anna Rudemko.

Next door, the Bridges of Faith gym and fellowship hall took a big hit from Hurricane Nate in October. The camp was overwhelmed with the donations and volunteers who offered to help them rebuild. "The hurricane came through, knocked the building down. We thought it would be a complete loss. So we sent out a clarion call to the community around us. People have poured in and responded," Kenneth Garner, the operations director for Bridges of Faith International said.

The cement is poured on the building and the framework is up, but a lot of work still needs to be done. Volunteers show up on the weekends. Despite the work, the camp is providing pleasure to their latest batch of orphans who may have been stuck in an orphanage over the holidays.

"We go in, do games, activities, sing songs, and really take what would ordinarily be a gloomy situation and turn it into a celebration," Garner said.

David would agree. "I like it here," he said.

Garner hopes the building will be finished by summer.

