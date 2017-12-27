Birmingham to open warming station Dec. 27 - Jan. 2; will remain open all day Jan. 1

The forecasted fridged daytime temperatures for Jan. 1 have prompted Birmingham officials to open a warming station at the BJCC.

Officials say it will be open all day Monday. It will open each day at 5 p.m. from Dec. 27 - Jan. 2. Jan. 1 is the only day the station will remain open all day.

“We want to provide comfort and protection from the cold for our citizens, which is why we have been operating a warming station at the BJCC’s South Hall since Dec. 25,’’Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a press release. “Over the last two days, the daytime temperatures have hovered around the upper 40s and the evening temperatures have been in the upper 20s to low 30s. During that time, the warming station has opened at 5 p.m. and closed at 9 a.m. the next day. But daytime temperatures are not expected to go above freezing on Jan. 1, which is why the warming station will be open all day.’’

The city is requesting additional volunteers between noon and 5 p.m. The South Hall's entrance faces 9th Ave. North between Richard Arrington, Jr. BLVD and 19th Street North.

The city says several restaurants and churches will provide food each night for those in need. The is also requesting supplemental food like warm pizzas, chili or soup to help stretch main dishes that have already been donated.

If interested in donating food, please contact Don Lupo at 335-4573.

