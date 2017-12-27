Birmingham woman forced to leave apartment riddled with bed bugs

Roy Moore is trying to hold up the certification of Doug Jones as winner of the U.S. Senate special election. Moore, in a late Wednesday night news release, stated he filed the complaint to preserve evidence of potential election fraud, and wants the certification stopped until an investigation is conducted. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill last week said there is no evidence of voter fraud. Moore, citing election experts, says there are enough irregularities in 20 Jeff...More >>
Federal lawmakers are looking at a bill that could impact where you go with your gun.More >>
The Tuscaloosa County Detention Center is promoting "Our kids are worth fighting for" initiative by providing opportunities for incarcerated youth looking to better themselves.More >>
Many soldiers, home for the holidays, are spending time educating the next generation of fighters by giving them an insight into boot camp.
Basic training for the Army definitely gets you out of your comfort zone.
Just ask recent graduates.More >>
Friends and family describe Tuscaloosa resident Randa Hendrix who celebrated her 104th birthday Wednesday as a sweetheart.More >>
