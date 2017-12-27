Birmingham woman forced to leave apartment riddled with bed bugs

A Birmingham woman has been forced to leave her apartment because of bed bugs.

Last Friday, Amanda Doctor discovered some bed bugs in her apartment in east Birmingham. Later, she was awakened from her sleep by the bugs on her pillow.

"I snatched the cover and everything off the bed. There were bed bugs in my bed and everything else. I reached for clothes to put on. Dead bed bugs falling out of it," Doctor said.

Doctor said she alerted apartment management on Friday and wasted little time trying to contain the infestation.

She pulled her bed and two coaches out of the apartment, leaving them on the street for the city to dispose of them. Doctor has been forced to find other places to live.

"I live with my daughters, back and forth from my daughters and my son. That is messed up. I got to live with my kids. My rent is paid up. I'm not behind on my rent or nothing." Doctor said.

Doctor's apartment is now mostly empty. She has bagged her clothes not sure if she can wear them again. Drapes over the windows are down and replaced by plastic bags.

She has since learned that some of her neighbors are also having bed bug problems.

"Bottom line: I love my apartment. Don’t get me wrong, I love it. I want them to come in and spray it or do something." Doctor said.

Doctor hopes the management will also help her replace some of her furniture.

We contacted the apartment's management office and were told this was the first the manager has heard of what he calls a “nasty situation” and will act immediately.

