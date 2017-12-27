Birmingham PD: Missing 3 and 4-year-old girls have been found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have located two missing girls.

ALEA identified them as 3-year-old A'Mareyia Gamble and 4-year-old Abigail Gamble.

Neither of them had been seen since Dec. 24 in Birmingham.

