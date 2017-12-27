Birmingham PD releases photo of man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo

Police in Birmingham are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

Officers say a man robbed the Wells Fargo branch on the corner of 3rd Ave. South and 18th Street South on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

This male entered the Wells Fargo bank on the corner of 3rd. Ave South and 18th St. South around 1:00 pm gave the teller a note demanding money. After getting the money he fled the bank on foot. If u recognizes him contact crime stoppers at 205-254-7777. pic.twitter.com/UTfn0Yzl1U — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) December 27, 2017

Investigators say he gave a teller a note that demanded money. After the teller complied, the suspect left the bank on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

