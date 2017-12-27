Birmingham PD releases photo of man suspected of robbing Wells F - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD releases photo of man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police in Birmingham are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

Officers say a man robbed the Wells Fargo branch on the corner of 3rd Ave. South and 18th Street South on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Investigators say he gave a teller a note that demanded money. After the teller complied, the suspect left the bank on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

