FIRST ALERT: Chilly temps continue with wintry weather possible Sunday

After dealing with some patchy sleet and cold temperatures on Wednesday, the sky has cleared for a bit. Temperatures managed to reach the lower 40s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will reach the upper 40s. If you're looking for sunshine, the best days appear to be Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows are expected to drop to around freezing with most areas between 28 and 32 degrees over the next few mornings.

First Alert: We could be dealing with some wintry weather on Sunday. Both the American and European models are indicating rain with the possibility of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. We are now beginning to see some model agreement with this system which is increasing our confidence in a winter weather setup. It is too early for details, but it is possible we could see some travel issues extending into New Year's Day based as a result of Arctic air moving into the area. Please remain close to weather information over the next few days regarding this system.

Highs Monday will only reach the mid 30s with lows Monday evening falling into the mid to upper teens. Temperatures will remain in the 30s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

