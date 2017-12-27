Mad About You might be the next TV revival

A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.

A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.

Broadcaster Dick Enberg, the voice of -- at various points -- UCLA basketball, the California Angels and the San Diego Padres who also called several Super Bowls, Olympics and Final Fours has died

Broadcaster Dick Enberg, the voice of -- at various points -- UCLA basketball, the California Angels and the San Diego Padres who also called several Super Bowls, Olympics and Final Fours has died



By Kat Rosenfield,

After the massive success of Will & Grace's return to TV this year, it was only a matter of time until more Must-See TV made its way back into our living rooms, including a potential resurrection of Mad About You.

Sony Pictures Television studios is reportedly eyeing a revival for the relationship comedy, which originally ran on NBC for seven seasons starting in 1992. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt are in talks to reprise their roles on the series, with original co-creators Reiser and Danny Jacobson back as showrunners.

Like the recently-returned Fuller House and Roseanne, the series would jump ahead to catch up with its characters in real time -- in this case exploring the lives of Jamie and Paul Buchman as empty-nesters whose daughter, Mabel, has left for college. This timeline would pre-date the events of the series finale, in which an adult Mabel (played by Jeanine Garofalo) conspires to seat her separated parents together at the premiere of her new film. There's no word yet on whether a Mad About You revival will further explore the split, or take a page out of the Roseanne playbook and pretend it never happened.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Mad About You

Helen Hunt

Paul Reiser