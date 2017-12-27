'Standoff' at Radio Cab in Tuscaloosa ends after officers discover the building was actually empty

Police say the "standoff" has ended after officers discovered the building they thought was occupied by an armed man was actually empty.

ORIGINAL:

Police are involved in a standoff at Radio Cab on 21st Street and Jemison Ave.

Authorities say an armed man is barricaded inside the business.

Lt. Teena Richardson says the man was involved in an argument before going inside the building.

This has been an active scene since 10:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are working to bring the situation to a peaceful ending.

