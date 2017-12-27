Police involved in standoff at Radio Cab in Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police involved in standoff at Radio Cab in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Police are involved in a standoff at Radio Cab on 21st Street and Jemison Ave.

Authorities say a man is barricaded in the business.

This has been an active scene since 10:30 a.m.

