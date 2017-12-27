Crimson Tide lands in NOLA ahead of 2018 Sugar Bowl - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crimson Tide lands in NOLA ahead of 2018 Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WSFA) -

The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed in New Orleans ahead of Monday's New Year's Day Sugar Bowl matchup with Clemson.

Nick Saban and Company arrived stepped off the plane around 10 a.m. to the festive sounds of NOLA music at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Coach Saban spoke briefly to gathered media, calling it a great opportunity to make it to the College Football Playoffs for a fourth straight year. Still, he said his players have to expect the "dogfight" game against Clemson will be difficult and they'd better expect challenges.

Saban and Clemson's Dabo Sweeney have met in the previous two CFP National Championship games with Bama winning the first and Clemson the rematch. 

It won't be a three-peat for the championship, though.

Based on the way the teams are ranked in the semi-finals - No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Alabama - only one will get the chance to battle for the championship trophy against either No. 2 Oklahoma or No. 3 Georgia on Jan. 8.

For now, all eyes are focused on the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl's 7:45 p.m. kickoff next Monday inside Mercedez-Benz Superdome.

"Ready to play an outstanding game with an outstanding team," Saban explained, stating he's pleased with how the team and coaches have prepared so far.

The Crimson Tide rolls into NOLA with no player suspensions. Injuries, however, have not changed.

Clemson is expected to arrive later in the day.

