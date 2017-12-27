Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Rogelio Arriaga!

Rogelio is a senior at Oneonta High School with a 4.24 GPA. He is in the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. In addition, he plays on the varsity soccer team and is a volunteer coach for younger players. Rogelio has been named a QuestBridge Scholar and will be attending Yale University in the fall.

Rogelio, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.