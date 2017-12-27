FIRST ALERT: A cloudy, breezy and cold afternoon Wednesday; possible winter weather New Year’s Eve

REST OF WEDNESDAY AND TONIGHT: The light precipitation has ended, however clouds will linger throughout the remainder of the day and tonight. It is a very cold day out there, with temperatures in the 30s and an icy, north wind. Highs will only top out in the low 40s, with lows in the freezing range overnight. We will be in a cold and dry setup for the next few days with more freezing temperatures at night and highs in the 40s. I do think we could see some sunshine breaking through the clouds on Friday and Saturday.



NEW YEARS EVE WINTER WEATHER POSSIBILITIES: The long range forecast data remains split on deciding if precipitation will develop over our area Sunday night. If we do see precipitation, the air mass would support a chance of winter precipitation, including snow. Data has been trending drier, but we won’t know for sure until we start seeing some higher resolution data starting on Thursday. We are seeing indications of a possible deep freeze early next week. Highs will struggle to top freezing on Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the teens. I would take all the necessary steps to protect pipes and faucets. The pipe bursting cold will likely be around for the first half of next week.



