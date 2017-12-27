FIRST ALERT: Possible wintry mix this morning; Coldest air of the season possible next week

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE THIS MORNING: We are tracking a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and freezing rain across northern counties this morning. Temps are at or below freezing in some of these areas so there could be some isolated travel trouble spots. Further south, we are mainly seeing wet roads and all rain, with some sleet mixing in. The precipitation will taper off from west to east through 8 a.m. with temperatures rising above freezing. The rest of the day will feature clouds and cold temperatures, with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

COLD AND DRY FOR TOMORROW AND FRIDAY: We will be in a cold and dry setup for the next few days. Highs will only reach into the 40s, with overnight lows at or just below freezing. The clouds will linger tomorrow but some sunshine should break through the clouds on Friday and Saturday.



ANOTHER WINTER WEATHER THREAT OF NEW YEARS EVE? Some of the long-range data has been hinting at another precipitation maker for New Year’s Eve. We will see increasing clouds on Sunday, and there could be some light rain tapering off as snow over parts of the area. The GFS model was the one generating lots of winter precipitation but it is now coming in much drier like the Euro model. We will know much more once the higher resolution data picks up on this system.



FIRST ALERT FOR THE DEEP FREEZE NEXT WEEK: The precipitation threat Sunday night will quickly end on Monday as what will likely be some of the coldest air of the year arrives. Highs will struggle to top freezing on Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the teens. We will likely experience a deep freeze across Alabama so I would take all the necessary steps to protect pipes and faucets. The pipe bursting type cold will likely be around for the first half of next week. I will be in for Mickey this morning and I will have plenty of radar and winter weather updates throughout the morning on WBRC Good Day Alabama. I will also be updating our Forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

