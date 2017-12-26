Hearing for federal case against former AU coach Chuck Person delayed

A hearing in the federal case against former Auburn assistant men's basketball coach Chuck Person has been delayed.
It has been adjourned or delayed until February 5th after Person's defense lawyers requested more time to review the disclosure of evidence in the case.
Person faces charges, including bribery, for allegedly trying to influence players likely to advance to the NBA to use businesses that had given Person money.
He has pleaded not guilty.
