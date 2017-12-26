Miracle League of Tuscaloosa gets surprise Christmas gift for special needs players

The Miracle League of Tuscaloosa gets a Christmas miracle of their own.



Special needs players trying to play the game, who got stuck in patches on the current field, won't have to deal with them anymore.



Thanks to the generosity of the community, they're getting a new and improved ball field.



The Tuscaloosa County Commission's contribution of $8,000 to go towards fixing this field, couldn't have come at a better time.

“I considered it a Christmas gift, it pushed us right over the edge. I really want to do a back flip if I could've done a back flip. With that kind of donation, it was very heartwarming,” said John Miller, Miracle League of Tuscaloosa President.



The President of the league talked about how bad the wear and tear were



“The discoloration that's not really much of an issue as much as it is a safety factor. We have children with wheel chairs, we have children with walkers and we have children with canes,” said Miller. “Some of this part is coming up. So, all the field is little bitty pieces of rubber chunks like this. If you could take your foot in there and kind of feel that. If you plant, take and plant, you can feel your foot sliding."



Players battled with those conditions for some time now but won’t have to much longer.



“It's like that fresh cut grass feeling. Nothing feels better than something new and they are going to get to walk on this field,” said Miller.



The legacy of creating miracles while playing ball can continue, meaning a great deal to parents.



“They get to watch them do things that doctors have told them over and over they are never going to get to do,” said Miller.



Construction on the new field will start next March and Miller said it will be ready in time for the Spring Season in April.



