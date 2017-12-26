FIRST ALERT: A few slick spots expected early Wednesday

Rain is spreading into central Alabama Tuesday night. Mainly light rain is expected. Expect overnight lows ranging from 30 to 33 degrees.

It is possible we could see some periods of sleet and even freezing rain north of I-20 toward daybreak. We'll see limited impact on travel because of a relatively warm ground and the short-duration of the precipitation. Any rain should end by 9 a.m. Wednesday. Make sure you check in with us early Wednesday before you leave the house for an update on any changes with the forecast or road conditions. The heaviest rainfall will occur south of I-20.

We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs only in the lower 40s. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower 30s.

Clouds will continue to hold on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. Expect the return of some sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Expect highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s. Increasing clouds are expected on Sunday along with some rain and possible wintry weather.

Coldest Air of Season: Big changes will begin on Sunday. There is a small chance for rain during the afternoon and evening. It is possible some of the rain could end as a brief period of snowfall late Sunday night into New Year's Day. The coldest air of the season will soon follow with highs only in the mid 30s for Monday.

