Hoover Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

Authorities confirm they're investigating a homicide that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hoover.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Elevation Hoover Apartment Homes on Little Valley Road Tuesday evening.

An official with Hoover PD says the shooting was not random, so they say there is no further threat to the public.

No other details are available, but we'll update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.