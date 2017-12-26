Hoover Police investigating homicide at apartment complex

Rain is spreading into central Alabama Tuesday night. Mainly light rain is expected. Expect overnight lows ranging from 30 to 33 degrees.More >>
Authorities confirm they're investigating a homicide that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hoover.
Blount County authorities are looking for an 18-year-old male who has not been seen since December 12.
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side as a double homicide.
An unidentified Hoover police officer on a motorcycle was struck from behind while stopping in traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
