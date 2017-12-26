Coroner IDs teen killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the teen killed in a Tuesday night shooting.

Police found 18-year-old Tyric Savion Toodle dead at the scene while responding to a shooting call at the Elevation Hoover Apartments located on Little Valley Road at approximately 7:14 Tuesday night.

According to police, the Toodle lived in the apartment complex.

An official with Hoover PD says the shooting was not random, so they say there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274 or the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

