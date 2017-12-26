Hoover motorcycle officer struck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 15 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hoover motorcycle officer struck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 150

(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

An unidentified Hoover police officer on a motorcycle was struck from behind while stopping in traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on John Hawkins Parkway near Tree Crossings Parkway.

Officials with Hoover PD say he suffered minor injuries and should be OK.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly