UPDATE: Missing dementia patient from Southside found safe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Missing dementia patient from Southside found safe

72-year-old Bonnie Webb Marshall. (Source: Southside PD) 72-year-old Bonnie Webb Marshall. (Source: Southside PD)
SOUTHSIDE, AL (WBRC) -

Officials in Etowah County confirm a missing woman suffering dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities with the Southside Police Department were asking for help from the public in their search for 72-year-old Bonnie Webb Marshall.

She reportedly left a residence on River Hills Circle in Southside, but was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

