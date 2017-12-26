Minnesota couple delivers Christmas Day baby on side of road

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. spends Christmas eve surprising some single mothers doing their last-minute shopping for gifts.

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a road while rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day, just two minutes after the mother's water broke.

Taylor and Hannah Lindeman told the Star Tribune that they were forced to pull over along Highway 8 at the edge of Chisago City and Wyoming to wait for an ambulance.

Taylor Lindeman says they were on the way to a St. Paul hospital in minus-2 degree (minus-19 Celsius) weather, but the baby "had other plans." Hannah Lindeman gave birth to a daughter, Poppy, in the car's front passenger seat.

A police officer arrived shortly after the birth and tied off the umbilical cord with a shoelace from Hannah's boot.

The couple expects to return home from United Hospital on Wednesday.

This story has been altered to correct Hannah Lindeman's name, which was misspelled "Hanna" in one sentence.

