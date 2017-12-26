Man, woman killed in Birmingham shooting identified

Blount County authorities are looking for an 18-year-old male who has not been seen since December 12.More >>
Blount County authorities are looking for an 18-year-old male who has not been seen since December 12.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side as a double homicide.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side as a double homicide.More >>
An unidentified Hoover police officer on a motorcycle was struck from behind while stopping in traffic on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An unidentified Hoover police officer on a motorcycle was struck from behind while stopping in traffic on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
High clouds have been streaming across the area Tuesday afternoon with temperatures around 50 degrees.More >>
High clouds have been streaming across the area Tuesday afternoon with temperatures around 50 degrees.More >>
Officials in Etowah County confirm a missing woman suffering dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Officials in Etowah County confirm a missing woman suffering dementia was found safe Tuesday afternoon.More >>