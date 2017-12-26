Man, woman killed in Birmingham shooting identified

Birmingham police are investigating a Monday morning shooting on the city's west side as a double homicide.

A man and woman were found shot to death in a home in the 1600 block of 30th Street Ensley after a neighbor heard gunshots and called 911.

Authorities have identified the victims as 53-year-old Anthony Shuford and 54-year-old Stella Truitt.

“For the lives of the victims to end this way is abnormal. We have a suspect or suspects who clearly lack an appreciation for life. They decided to shoot and kill the victims, and that decision wasn’t theirs to make," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department.

Police continue to investigate. Please check back for updates as we gather additional details.

