Man, woman killed in Birmingham double shooting

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police confirm that they are now investigating a shooting on the city's west side as a double homicide. 

A man and woman were found shot to death in a home in the 1600 block of 30th Street Ensley after a neighbor heard gunshots and called 911. 

