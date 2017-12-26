Man arrested after shooting death of man, injuring 4 others

TROY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man accused in the shooting death of a man and injuring four others in a domestic dispute has been arrested.

Pike County Sheriff's Office told multiple news outlets that 54-year-old Charles Louis Foster is accused of shooting the five people inside his home on Sunday. Police say 56-year-old Eddie Blair was killed in the shooting, and his body was found in a backyard adjacent to the home.

Police say three men and a woman were injured in the shooting.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr says the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute between Foster and the female victim. Barr says Foster drove himself to the police station surrendered after shooting.

Foster is charged with murder and four charges of attempted murder. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

