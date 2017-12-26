FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix a possibility for New Year's Eve

We begin our last Tuesday of the year with temps right at or just below the freezing point this morning.

Today look for sunshine this morning, followed by a few clouds moving in this afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the 40s to low 50s in most areas with winds out of the east around 5 mph.

Tonight should see some showers moving across our area. Some of the rain could briefly be mixed with some sleet, but no frozen accumulation is expected. Lows tonight should drop close to 32 degrees with winds developing out of the north at 5 mph after midnight.

After that very brief wintry mix, our precip should change to all rain through the morning hours and then will likely taper off. Expect highs tomorrow near 43 and north winds around 5 mph.

Thursday brings a 30-percent chance of showers, with morning temps hear 32 and highs near 45.

Friday into Saturday should be dry but chilly.

New Year's Eve brings another chance of precipitation. Long range models are showing the potential for a wintry mix leading up to the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Our temperatures are expected to drop close to 20-degree New Year's morning and only warm into the 30s that afternoon. Brrrrrrr!!!

We will continue to watch the latest forecast model runs regarding that chance of precip for New Year's Eve, so stay tuned for further updates.

