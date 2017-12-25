Birmingham police investigate shooting on Christmas

Birmingham police responded to a shooting on 42nd Street Avenue North in Ensley.
An unidentified victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
No additional information is available at this time.
Check back for more updates.
