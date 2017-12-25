Birmingham police investigate shooting on Christmas - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Birmingham police investigate shooting on Christmas

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting on 42nd Street Avenue North in Ensley.

An unidentified victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

No additional information is available at this time.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC.

Powered by Frankly