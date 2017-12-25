FIRST ALERT for rain and even sleet possible tomorrow night

Bundle up! Temperatures are falling rapidly tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid 20s.

Mostly sunny skies with some high clouds are expected Tuesday along with some chilly temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Moisture will increase Tuesday night and it's possible we could see some brief periods of sleet late. This would mainly be north of I-20 and east of I-65. No travel issues are expected. Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

First Alert: Changes on the way for Thursday. Expect a chance for showers along with cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 40s. There is a small chance for some wintry weather late Thursday night, but this will mainly be limited to East Alabama with little impacts. We will monitor the forecast closely for changes.

Friday should be partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s. Expect sunshine to continue through at least Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances could increase on Sunday along with more clouds. Some models have indicated the possibility of some snow late weekend as the cold air moves into the area. The American model suggests the possibility of snowfall while the European keeps us generally dry. We are leaning toward the Euro solution at this point. We'll keep you updated with our WBRC First Alert weather app.

