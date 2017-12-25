Pedestrian killed in Pleasant Grove - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pedestrian killed in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, AL (WBRC) -

An unidentified black male was struck and killed on Ensley Pleasant Grove Road around 5 Monday night.

Witnesses told Pleasant Grove police, the sun may have been a factor in the accident causing the driver to hit the victim.

According to police, they checked the driver's phone records and noted the driver was not distracted.

