Suspect found in Tuscaloosa bank on Christmas morning

Tuscaloosa police responded to an alarm call at Trustmark Bank and Mortgage located at 2324 University Blvd around 8:24 Monday morning.

According to police, when they checked the area, they noticed the door to the bank was unsecured.

Police found 46-year-old Dennis Hancock inside an upstairs apartment connected to the business.

They located items that were similar to items found inside of the bank in Hancock's possession.

The on-call personnel identified the property as belonging to Trustmark.

Hancock was arrested and is being charged with 3rd degree burglary. He is being held in the County Jail pending bond.

