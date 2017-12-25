Syrian government forces captured new areas south of the capital Damascus near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, increasing pressure on insurgents.

Officials say a suicide bomber has struck near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle.

(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul). Afghan security personnel arrive near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday.

The president of Guatemala says the Central American country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

In this Dec. 22, 2017, photo, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks in favor of a resolution at United Nations. The government said Sunday, Dec. 24, it had negotiated a significant cut in the UN budget. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

By The Associated Press



The United Nations' budget is set to shrink by over $285 million next year - a 5 percent cut that the U.S. government says it negotiated.

The U.N. General Assembly voted Sunday to approve the nearly $5.4 billion regular operating budget for 2018-2019. The Secretary-General's office says the new budget include cuts to most departments and offices.

The regular budget pays for many U.N. activities, but not peacekeeping or some humanitarian appeals, for example.

The U.S. is the largest contributor, paying about 25 percent of the regular budget. President Donald Trump has pressed to cut U.S. contributions to the world body.

In a statement Sunday, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley faulted the U.N. for "inefficiency and overspending" and said Washington won't let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."

