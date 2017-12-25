West Virginia officials wary of Bombardier trade dispute

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) - State officials are expressing hope that a trade dispute over Canadian aircraft won't affect hundreds of people working at the company's service center in West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that about 400 people work at Bombardier's commercial aircraft service center in Bridgeport. The facility at North Central West Virginia Airport in October picked up 89 jobs from Bombardier's shuttered maintained operations in Georgia.

But the company is locked in a trade dispute with Chicago-based Boeing, which argues that the price C Series passenger jets that Bombardier charged in a major Delta order were was artificially low. The U.S. Commerce Department sided with Boeing and has proposed stiff duties on Bombardier jets.

Bombardier in October announced the sale of the C Series business to Airbus, which makes planes in Alabama.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

