Firefighters respond to fire call at Birmingham retirement home

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Birmingham firefighters responded to a fire call at a retirement home Sunday evening.

Fire officials say it happened at St. Martin's in the Pines in the 4900 block of Montevallo Road.

Responders learned food left on the stove led to the call.

