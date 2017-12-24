FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Get ready for the coldest Christmas since 2010

FIRST ALERT FOR A BIG DROP IN TEMPERATURES: The weather remains very cold and wintry across the state this afternoon, with overcast conditions, cold temperatures, and isolated showers/mist. A secondary blast of much colder air is on the way and this air mass will settle in overnight. I still can’t rule out a few isolated showers or even snow flurries later this evening across far northern locations. The clouds should begin to break up as the north wind increases at 10-15 mph late tonight. This is going to make it feel a lot colder in the early morning, with wind chill values tumbling into the teens. Overnight lows will be in the 20s, so prepare for freezing conditions. The cold air will continue to spill in tomorrow, with highs struggling to break out of the 30s on Christmas Day. This will be the coldest Christmas we’ve experienced since 2010. Some data continues to suggest some scattered clouds for tomorrow. That being said, I am still expecting some sunshine to finally return, with a high near 43 degrees on average.

FIRST ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE WINTRY MIX TUESDAY NIGHT: Tuesday will be a dry day, with highs in the 50s and sunshine. However, clouds will quickly increase Tuesday evening as moisture begins to overrun the state. As the atmosphere moistens-up we could see some spotty areas of light precipitation develop during the overnight and during the day on Wednesday. The precipitation chances remain low but given the amount of cold and dry air involved with this setup, as the atmosphere moistens-up, I can’t rule out a mixture of rain and sleet in many locations. This would be most likely over our northern counties. This shouldn’t cause any issues due to the light nature of the precipitation and surface temperatures above freezing. The rain could mix with snow along and north of the 278 corridor late Wednesday night and into Thursday but this would quickly change to all rain as the atmosphere warms and a southerly flow returns. I’m expecting a cold rain to setup during the day on Thursday, with surface temperatures well above freezing. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder during the day. The precipitation will taper off from west to east by early Friday morning and once again a brief rain/snow mix could happen again to the far north as the colder air sinks south. We will then dry out with some lingering clouds into Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s.

THE FINAL DAYS OF 2017: The final days of the year will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Saturday, with another rainmaker arriving on New Years Eve. Sunday will be an overcast day with periods of rain likely. Some of the data is suggesting the cold air could rush in before the precipitation tapers off on New Years Eve. Most often the moisture is out of here before we see any sort of transition to winter weather. So for now we will continue to mention an all rain forecast but it does need to be monitored. Needless to say, we’ve got an interesting and challenging forecast for the final week of 2017. I want to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas on behalf of our entire team at WBRC. I also want to invite you to join us tonight beginning at 9 p.m. as we track Santa Clause. I have the First Alert Santa Tracker all ready to go! I will be updating the forecast on our WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download the app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App store.

