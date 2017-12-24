Do we need a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revival? - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Do we need a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revival?

By Amanda Bell,

A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.

Since then, details about the project have been spare, at best, but while promoting his new Netflix movie Bright, the actor did spill a few new tidbits of information about where the Fresh Prince reboot might be heading ... if anywhere.

Smith appeared on The Graham Norton Show and told the host, "Man, I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I'd be 50. Like, 'c'mon, Aunt Viv, I'm 50! I can't go out on my own!?"

Uncle Phil was, of course, the family patriarch who took Smith's title character in to his home, and the actor portraying him, James Avery, passed away in 2013.

The actor added that he finds his earliest appearances on the original show to be unwatchable because, "It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else's lines. If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I'm mouthing other people's lines. It's terrible and I can't bear to watch it."

That might dash some Fresh Prince fans' hopes for a series revival, just based on his apparent lack of enthusiasm for returning to the role. But considering how his latest project has been received, perhaps it's time for him to give the Fresh Prince some fresh airtime soon after all.

