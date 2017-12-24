Real Housewife LuAnn de Lesseps arrested in Florida

A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.

Broadcaster Dick Enberg, the voice of -- at various points -- UCLA basketball, the California Angels and the San Diego Padres who also called several Super Bowls, Olympics and Final Fours has died

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

By Amanda Bell,

Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps has capped off her no-good-very-bad 2017 with a brand new rap sheet.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the reality star was arrested on five counts Saturday night -- including disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, and battery against a police officer. The latter two charges may be considered felonies, as she allegedly kicked and threatened to kill the arresting officers.

She has since been released and is allowed to return to her home state of New York prior to her hearing in late January 2018. She reportedly has no prior felonies on her record.

De Lesseps owns a home in Palm Beach County, and the city was the setting of her New Year's Eve wedding to Tom D'Agostino, which ended in a divorce that was finalized in October.

No word yet on whether the former Countess was filming for RHONY at the time of the incident.