Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick out 3rd straight game

Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick with miss his third straight game with a back injury in what amounts to a playoff elimination game between the Cowboys and Seattle.
Scandrick is inactive for Sunday's game along with defensive lineman David Irving, who had already been declared out for the third straight week with a concussion. Scandrick and Irving were injured in a win over Washington.
Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead is active for the first time after spending the season on the physically unable to perform list. Shead sustained a major injury in the playoffs last January.
The Dallas-Seattle winner will still be alive in the playoff race, and the loser will be eliminated.
The Jaguars will be without both starting receivers against the 49ers with Allen Hurns being ruled inactive with ankle injury. Marqise Lee had already been ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury, clearing the way for Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole to start.
___
SEATTLE-DALLAS
Seahawks: RB Eddie Lacy, CB Mike Tyson, C Joey Hunt, LB D.J. Alexander, WR David Moore, DT Nazair Jones, DE Quinton Jefferson.
Cowboys: WR Brice Butler (foot), LB Justin Durant, LB Justin March-Lillard, DE Richard Ash, TE Blake Jarwin.
___
JACKSONVILLE-SAN FRANCISCO
Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns (ankle), WR Marqise Lee (ankle), OT Will Poehls, G Josh Walker, G Chris Reed, LB Carroll Phillips, DT Eli Ankou.
49ers: CB Greg Mabin (calf), DL Aaron Lynch, WR Max McCaffrey, DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones.
___
NEW YORK GIANTS-ARIZONA
Giants: QB Davis Webb, WR Tavarres King (concussion), OL Damien Mama, DE Romeo Okwara, WR Kalif Raymond, DE Avery Moss, LB B.J. Goodson (ankle).
Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR Chad Williams, LB Gabe Martin (hamstring), G Earl Watford (ankle), TE Troy Niklas (ankle), DL Xavier Williams.
___
DETROIT-CINCINNATI
Lions: WR Bradley Marquez, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, C Travis Swanson, T Rick Wagner, G T.J. Lang, DT Rodney Coe.
Bengals: WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Jarveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Justin Murray, DT Andrew Billings.
___
DENVER-WASHINGTON
Broncos: RB Jamaal Charles, WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), WR Cody Latimer (thigh), OL J.J. Dielman, OL Elijah Wilkinson, DB Brendan Langley, DB Michael Hunter.
Redskins: RB Kenny Hilliard, WR Maurice Harris (back), G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney, LB Zach Brown (Achilles tendon, toe, hip), LB Ryan Anderson (knee), S DeAngelo Hall.
___
TAMPA BAY-CAROLINA
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ryan Smith, LB Nigel Harris, OL Adam Gettis, DE Patrick O'Connor, DE Robert Ayers Jr.
Panthers: WR Russell Shepard, OL Trai Turner, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, OL Greg Van Roten, DE Zach Moore.
___
BUFFALO-NEW ENGLAND
Bills: WR Andre Holmes (neck), TE EJ Gaines (knee), OG John Miller (ankle), CB Breon Borders, OT Conor McDermott, WR Brandon Reilly, TE Logan Thomas
Patriots: LB Kyle Van Noy, DL Alan Branch (knee), WR Chris Hogan, RB James White (ankle), RB Rex Burkhead (knee), OL Cole Croston, LB Trevor Reilly
___
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-NEW YORK JETS
Chargers: LT Russell Okung, DE Corey Liuget, QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, LB Denzel Perryman, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jerry Attaochu
Jets: DE Muhammad Wilkerson, RG Brian Winters, OL Ben Ijalana, CB Rashard Robinson, CB Jeremy Clark, LB Freddie Bishop, RB Akeem Judd.
___
ATLANTA-NEW ORLEANS
Falcons: G Andy Levitre (triceps), LB Sean Weatherspoon, WR Nick Williams, CB Deji Olatoye, CB Leon McFadden, G Sean Harlow, TE Eric Saubert
Saints: C Cameron Tom, WR Austin Carr, TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, TE Garrett Griffin (foot), RB Jonathan Williams.
___
LOS ANGELES RAMS-TENNESSEE
Rams: RB Lance Dunbar, LB Mark Barron, DB Isaiah Johnson, RB Justin Davis, OT Cornelius Lucas, OLB Matt Longacre, OLB Kasim Edebali.
Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Logan Ryan, OLB Josh Carraway, G/C Corey Levin, WR Harry Douglas, DE David King.
___
MIAMI-KANSAS CITY
Dolphins: RB Damien Williams (shoulder), RG Isaac Asiata, TE Thomas Duarte, OT Eric Smith, S Michael Thomas (knee), CB Cordrea Tankersley (ankle), QB Matt Moore (foot).
Chiefs: OG Parker Ehinger, DT Justin Hamilton, S Leon McQuay, CB Keith Reaser, CB Phillip Gaines, LB Ramik Wilson, QB Tyler Bray.
___
CLEVELAND-CHICAGO
Browns: QB Cody Kessler, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB B.W. Webb, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel.
Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB DeAndre Hall, RB Taquan Mizzell, DL Rashaad Coward, OL Josh Sitton, OL Tom Compton, TE Adam Shaheen.
___
