Auburn University students get help with unplanned pregnancy

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - A nonprofit organization is helping Auburn University students with unplanned pregnancies.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Baby Steps was created to provide support to Auburn University students for mothers and fathers who are experiencing an unexpected pregnancy. The nonprofit is renting a five-bedroom house opened in September and is located near the university's campus.

The house is ready for full-time student mothers who are 18 or older and have no other child dependents. They are welcome to stay at the home from their child's birth until the child is one year of age.

A Baby Steps staffer says the mothers will be provided rent-free housing, free meals, child care, tutoring and other support during that year. The organization will help the mother during her transitioning phase out the home near the child's first birthday.

