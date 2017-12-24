Stray bullet hits Topgolf window

A stray bullet hit the new Topgolf building in downtown Birmingham Saturday night.More >>
A stray bullet hit the new Topgolf building in downtown Birmingham Saturday night.More >>
The cold front which moved through Alabama Saturday is well to the southeast now.More >>
The cold front which moved through Alabama Saturday is well to the southeast now.More >>
Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting at Archibald and Woodrow's Barbecue in the 5600 block of McFarland Blvd around 2:30 Sunday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting at Archibald and Woodrow's Barbecue in the 5600 block of McFarland Blvd around 2:30 Sunday morning.More >>
One cold front has passed through the area but the main Arctic air mass and associated cold air dropping south, will remain behind a secondary cold front which will move through Alabama tonight.More >>
One cold front has passed through the area but the main Arctic air mass and associated cold air dropping south, will remain behind a secondary cold front which will move through Alabama tonight.More >>
A secondary cold front leading a surge of arctic air is moving our way and this colder air mass will reach our state late tomorrow.More >>
A secondary cold front leading a surge of arctic air is moving our way and this colder air mass will reach our state late tomorrow.More >>