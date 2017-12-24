Stray bullet hits Topgolf window

A stray bullet hit the new Topgolf building in downtown Birmingham Saturday night.

Adrienne Chance, Director of Corporate Communications for Topgolf, says the bullet hit a window, but did not completely shatter the glass.

Topgolf released a statement to WBRC saying, "We are grateful everyone is safe after the situation involving an online classifieds transaction which occurred near our property. Our security officers were present, and the area will continue to be monitored closely by local law enforcement."

Chance says the incident didn't disrupt operations at the building and no one had to evacuate.

She says their valet staff heard the shots fired and took cover, but no one was hurt.

Chance added they have security at all of their properties 24/7 and they will increase security at the Birmingham location for the foreseeable future.

She also added off-duty police officers were on the property at the time of the incident.

WBRC has reached out to Birmingham police multiple times for additional information. We are waiting to hear back from them.

