Birmingham police not sure how window was damaged at Topgolf

Birmingham police are trying to figure out how a window was damaged at the new Topgolf facility downtown on Saturday.

Adrienne Chance, Director of Corporate Communications for Topgolf, says a stray bullet hit a window, but did not completely shatter the glass. But Sgt. Bryan Shelton said no one is clear how the window was damaged and there is only speculation on what happened.

Regardless, nobody was hurt.

Topgolf released a statement saying:

We are grateful everyone is safe after the situation involving an online classifieds transaction which occurred near our property. Our security officers were present, and the area will continue to be monitored closely by local law enforcement.

Chance says the incident didn't disrupt operations at the building and no one had to evacuate.

She says their valet staff heard the shots fired and took cover, but no one was hurt.

Chance added they have security at all of their properties 24/7 and they will increase security at the Birmingham location for the foreseeable future.

She also added off-duty police officers were on the property at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.