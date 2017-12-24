Birmingham police not sure how window was damaged at Topgolf

Birmingham firefighters responded to a fire call at a retirement home Sunday evening.More >>
Birmingham firefighters responded to a fire call at a retirement home Sunday evening.More >>
The weather remains very cold and wintry across the state this afternoon, with overcast conditions, cold temperatures, and isolated showers/mist.More >>
The weather remains very cold and wintry across the state this afternoon, with overcast conditions, cold temperatures, and isolated showers/mist.More >>
A stray bullet hit the new Topgolf building in downtown Birmingham Saturday night.More >>
A stray bullet hit the new Topgolf building in downtown Birmingham Saturday night.More >>
The cold front which moved through Alabama Saturday is well to the southeast now.More >>
The cold front which moved through Alabama Saturday is well to the southeast now.More >>
Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting at Archibald and Woodrow's Barbecue in the 5600 block of McFarland Blvd around 2:30 Sunday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting at Archibald and Woodrow's Barbecue in the 5600 block of McFarland Blvd around 2:30 Sunday morning.More >>