Security guard wounded in shooting, suspect in custody

Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting at Archibald and Woodrow's Barbecue located at 5600 East McFarland Blvd around 2:30 Sunday morning.

A 49-year-old black male had been transported to DCH after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The suspect made contact with police stating he had been involved in the shooting. Police took 30-year-old Michael Sentral Doughty into custody at an apartment complex nearby.

According to police, the victim was a security guard at the restaurant. A group of security guards attempted to diffuse an altercation between several women in the parking lot. Doughty tried to intervene on behalf of one of the women. When told to leave by security, Doughty refused to do so.

Doughty then pulled a handgun and opened fire ultimately wounding the victim.

No one else was injured.

Doughty is being charged with attempted murder and is in the County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

