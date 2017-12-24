Fred: A cold Christmas forecast

One cold front has passed through the area but the main Arctic air mass and associated cold air dropping south, will remain behind a secondary cold front which will move through Alabama tonight. Ahead of this front, a low deck of stratus clouds will linger through most of the day limiting temperatures through the afternoon. There could be a few areas of shower activity late this afternoon or tonight leaving us without much in the way of a chance for any Christmas Eve flurries; although, there could be some wintry precipitation north of our area. A cold and very dry air mass will move in overnight eroding the clouds and bring below freezing temperatures by sunrise Christmas morning accompanied by blustery northerly winds. The northerly winds will provide us with a chilly Christmas Day; although, there will be more sunshine than we have seen in several days.

The Arctic high pressure system will slide east relaxing the pressure gradient, resulting in lighter winds by Christmas night and allowing temperatures into the 26 to 29 degree range. We then see a weather pattern with moisture overrunning the cool air at the surface, increasing clouds by Wednesday and limiting temperatures through the end of the week but overnight lows should still remain above freezing even in North Alabama. The best rain chances come Thursday with temperatures approaching freezing in Northeast Alabama. Another shot of cold air arrives Friday but long-range forecast models indicate the moisture will be gone before freezing temperatures return late Friday.

